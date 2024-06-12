Where to celebrate Father’s Day in the DC area

Still need a reservation for Sunday? WTOP has rounded up several options in the region to suit every taste and budget for Father's Day.

Clinking glasses at Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery.(Photo by LeadingDC) Clinking glasses at Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery.(Photo by LeadingDC) Father’s Day is almost here, and several restaurants in the region are getting ready to celebrate the holiday with a variety of specials. For those who haven’t yet made reservations for this Sunday, WTOP has rounded up approximately 10 restaurants to consider for celebrating the paternal figure in your life.

1124 23rd St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Several restaurants within the Seven Reasons Group are celebrating Father’s Day with specially curated brunches or — in the case of Latin American restaurant, Seven Reasons — a live DJ. For Mediterranean and Latin American restaurant, Imperfecto, guests can expect a brunch menu that includes a wagyu burger and a wild mushroom omelet with premium add-ons, such as caviar service and truffle fries. The Saga is also expected to host Bolivian guitar duo Duende Camaron, who will perform live at the restaurant during dinner service starting at 7:30 p.m.

1280 4th St. NE, Washington, D.C.

With complimentary cigars and small bites, the “King’s Service Experience” at Serenata DC on Sunday is set to honor the father figure in your life, with a live DJ and a complimentary cocktail included. Tickets start at $77.50 for general admission.

724 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Those seeking higher-end experiences can head to Spanish Kaiseki restaurant, Cranes, for brunch or dinner. During the morning service, WTOP is told that there will be bottomless mimosas for dads, while the dinner special will be a complimentary soft-shell crab dish for dads.

1739 N St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Since its opening in 1922, the Tabard Inn has become the longest-continuously operating inn and restaurant in the District. Backing up that history and cozy atmosphere is a three-course dinner with an optional wine pairing and live jazz in the historic lounge this Sunday. The Father’s Day prix fixe dinner starts at 5 p.m. and costs $79. An optional premium wine pairing costs an additional $65, though guests can also order from the regular dinner menu. The holiday special includes a spring panzanella, steak frites with a red wine gastrique and an Earl Grey creme brulee with bergamot.

3000 12th St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Even as one of the cheapest holiday specials on this list, Primrose has a lot to offer. For brunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) on Father’s Day, the restaurant is serving a $25 special that includes an alcoholic beverage (choice of bloody mary, mimosa, old fashioned or beer) paired with the Primrose Smash Burger, which is made with gruyere cheese, griddled onions, Dijonaise and a side of frites. The regular brunch menu will also be available.

1610 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

If in search of Modern Mexican cuisine, consider this D.C. restaurant. WTOP is told that guests should expect a three-course brunch, including coffee and teas for $39. Pitchers of margaritas will sell for $48.

3623 Grove Lane, Delaplane, Virginia

Step into Virginia’s wine country this holiday with a Western twist added. At Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery, there will be a “Western countryside setup” with a saloon, a classic bank and an old-timey jail.

16601 W Willard Road, Poolesville, Maryland

Nestled in the Potomac Valley, this contemporary restaurant is offering a prix fixe dinner special through June 16 to celebrate Father’s Day. The special includes three courses: a wedge salad, a grilled ribeye or 10-ounce filet of beef and a peach blackberry cobbler with vanilla anglaise. This deal costs $60 per guest.

