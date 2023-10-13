Move over, PSL! These 15 local autumnal drinks are perfectly seasonal

For those who may be getting a little tired of the same-old-same-old baking spices, WTOP went out to gather 15 alternative limited-time beverages that are sure to impress.

Certainly, there’s no need to besmirch the reputation or flavor of the ever-popular pumpkin spice latte, but there are better, more unique drinks just around the corner.

For those who may be getting a little tired of the same-old-same-old baking spices that have become so ubiquitous with the season, WTOP went out to gather 15 alternative limited-time beverages that are sure to impress.

With this list, you can don your most comfortable sweater and get ready for some of the most cozy beverages in the D.C. region — from a cardamom-infused negroni that is inspired by firnee, a traditional Afghan dessert, to boozy flights and sangria botas to an umami bomb of a mezcal drink that is just as delicious as it is unexpected.

And just to emphasize, these drinks are indeed seasonal — so that means they are only available for a limited time. Order while you still can.

“Firnee Negroni” at Lapop at Lapis ($16)

Adams Morgan, Washington, D.C.

At Lapop, the cocktail bar under the modern Afghan bistro, called Lapis, there is a unique take on a negroni cocktail that is inspired by firnee, the traditional Afghan milk custard dessert that is flavored with cardamom and pistachio. Sulaiman Popal, bar manager at Lapis and Lapop, told WTOP that the ingredients are the classic ones found in a negroni (i.e., gin, Campari and sweet vermouth), but the drink is “clarified” with milk for a smoother finish that mimics custard, plus pistachio and cardamom are added. This lends to a sweeter negroni than one might expect, but it still has the expected slight bitterness on the back end. For those who are craving even more experimental cocktails after love at first sip, Lapop hosts the “Experimental Cocktail Night” event series where each event involves two nights of cocktails inspired by Afghanistan. To keep track of this event series, check out the “Upcoming Events” section of Lapis on Resy.

“Sweater Weather Flight” at Immigrant Food at Planet Word Museum ($24)

13th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

For those who can’t decide on just one drink, this flight allows guests to choose three from a list of six to pair together. The drinks include a play on the Manhattan cocktail, but with apple-cinnamon-cranberry syrup; a cognac concoction with cherry-and-plum syrup; an Añejo tequila drink that adds a spicy kick to the typical pumpkin spice flavors; a twist on the gin fizz with brandy, pear-anise and banana syrups, with a foamy top; a Serbian plum brandy drink with pear liqueur, some saffron and pear-anise syrup; and finally a hot toddy with apples, cinnamon and honey, plus lemon juice and lemon grass seed for an earthy, herbal flavor. By the end of the flight, expect to feel all warmed up and ready to take on the day.

“The Beauty” at The Block ($14)

Annandale, Virginia

There are a variety of spooky-themed cocktails available at The Block’s Annandale, Virginia, location, but the one that caught our eye was “The Beauty.” The drink is essentially an alcoholic milk tea. Rose Srishord, bar operations manager at The Block, told WTOP that the cocktail includes Demerara syrup, cognac, Baileys Irish Cream and coffee jelly. It’s a dark and spooky-looking elixir, but it’s sure to brighten your day.

“Banana bread latte” at Junction ($5.75 and up)

Various locations, including D.C., Maryland and Virginia

While the pumpkin spice latte at Junction is a crowd-pleaser, the banana bread latte is sure to take the region by storm. According to Junction’s beverage director Jeff Smith, the espresso is a “relatively strong brew,” so the banana flavor is “subtle,” but it’s “like taking your banana bread and dipping it in a cup of coffee.” The drink is made with oat milk, and the banana bread syrup used takes one to two days to make. At Junction’s Capitol Hill and Chevy Chase locations, there is also a rum-banana cocktail, called Aunt Sandy’s Daiquiri ($15), that is worth a taste if interested in something fresh and fruity to pep up one’s day.

“Our Gaviota” at Lutèce ($17)

Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

Imagine a crisp autumnal beach. That’s what Megan Coyle, bar manager at Lutèce, suggests when enjoying this citrusy, tangy, salty beverage. The base spirit for “Our Gaviota” is mezcal, which has been washed with brown butter and infused with kombu, a seaweed. Citrus juices, specifically grapefruit and lime juice, are added along with soda water, while the glass is rimmed with a nori salt. The drink is lovely, silky and warming, in part thanks to the brown butter, while offering a sort of sea air aspect with the nori and the kombu.

“Caffe Autunnale” at Centrolina ($18)

CityCenterDC, Washington, D.C.

Every few months, Centrolina freshens up their menu with the best flavors of each season. And as espresso martinis have become more popular, Centrolina bartender Thomas Elias told WTOP that he wanted to put his twist on the drink. The “Caffe Autunnale” is made with a fresh espresso vodka, coffee liqueur, St. George’s spice pear liqueur and a touch of oat milk to add creaminess to the warm fall spices.

“Smoke Show Old Fashioned” at True Food Kitchen ($17)

Various locations, including Maryland and Virginia

For those craving a different kind of old fashioned, True Food Kitchen’s version is smokier, richer and more hearty than the original. Joe Bazzi, beverage manager for True Food Kitchen, told WTOP that their drink comes with a High West double rye whiskey as the base with some honey syrup for sweetness, plus Angostura and smoked bitters. The cocktail and the glass are then smoked. Bazzi recommends pairing this beverage with something bold and full of flavor, like the meatloaf or steak dishes.

“Dupont Storm” at Doyle Bar ($21)

Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C.

The “Dark and Stormy” cocktail gets a glow up in this fall-forward cocktail. Doyle Bar General Manager Tom Murphy said their version is “a nod to our Irish heritage.” The “Dupont Storm” is made Crown Apple brandy, lime juice, maple syrup, ginger beer, a Guinness float and is garnished with dehydrated lime and mint. Expect a creamy texture, courtesy of the Guinness, that is balanced by the apple flavors of the brandy.

“Arabica Negroni” at ilili ($19)

The Wharf, Washington, D.C.

The negroni is a “staple” in the cocktail list at ilili and a new version is offered every season, said Rachid Hdouche, general manager and beverage director for ilili DC. For this fall season, the restaurant is offering a coffee negroni with Lebanese flavors. The Arabic coffee for the cocktail is brewed with Campari instead of water and paired with a Lebanese Jun gin and sweet vermouth with the garnish of a dark chocolate date.

“Deceptive Fall” at Estuary at Conrad DC ($19)

CityCenterDC, Washington, D.C.

For lovers of mezcal, this light, bright and citrusy cocktail is sure to please. Simply head up the elevator in the Conrad DC hotel up to Estuary and ask for the “Deceptive Fall,” a drink that features El Silencio mezcal with aperol, passion fruit purée, agave, lime juice and a spicy addition of Tajín.

“Fall Espresso Martini Flight” at Urban Roast ($38)

Penn Quarter, Washington, D.C.

You’ve heard of beer flights. You’ve heard of whiskey flights. But have you ever indulged in an espresso martini flight? Urban Roast, one of the vibe-iest restaurants in the Downtown area, has been offering these flights since they opened approximately three years ago, but they recently took a new spin on the concoction by tailoring them with autumnal flavors. The flight includes three four-ounce glasses, each filled with either spiced brown sugar, cinnamon or pumpkin spice. Joseph Azzouz, owner and mixologist of Urban Roast, told WTOP that while the restaurant and cafe has more than 70 cocktails on the menu, this offering “just took off” and has been a “big hit.”

“Fig & Black Pepper Old Fashioned” at Pupatella ($10)

Various locations, including D.C. and Virginia

Sure, pumpkins are typically noted as the star ingredient of the season, but it would be a crime to not mention that it is also fig season until the end of October. To celebrate the fruit, Pupatella is offering a sweet and spicy old fashioned cocktail made with Makers Mark, Liber & Co. fig syrup, Angostura bitters, dried fig and black pepper. Pupatella Chief Operating Officer Paul Romano told WTOP that the restaurant has recreated their entire bar program consisting of new specialty cocktails, “higher-end” liquors, and a whole new wine list consisting of imported, small batch craft wines from Italy.

“Sangria Boots” at The Saga ($15 per glass and $80 per boot — half off on Tuesdays)

Foggy Bottom, Washington, D.C.

The upscale Spanish-Latin restaurant, The Saga, is serving their sangria as if every cup is a celebration. With their one-liter sangria botas, the restaurant is offering a unique serving option for enjoying seasonal fruity flavors. Carlos Boada, beverage director for Seven Reasons Group, told WTOP that the sangria itself has some special flourishes to add complexity to the beverages. The red wine used in the red sangria is made in house across seven days with gin as the main base. It is then mixed with different spirits like orange liqueur and vermouth. The white sangria uses two different wines, one from Spain and one from Italy, which is paired with vermouth and the restaurant’s own pineapple wine, which is also made in house. On “Sangria Tuesdays,” guests can enjoy the boots at half the price.

“Harvest Smash” at Blue Rock ($17)

Washington, Virginia

Blue Rock spans across 80 acres, with a restaurant and five-room inn. In the Tasting Room guests can find several libations perfect for cozying up to in the colder months. One of the highlights of the seasonal cocktail menu is the Harvest Smash. Blue Rock Chef Bin Lu told WTOP that the cocktail is mixed with Bowman Brothers bourbon whiskey, Thornton River apple cider, along with fresh orange juice and ginger syrup. The cider is made locally and delivered straight from the orchard. The cider is not pasteurized, so it’s as fresh as possible, according to Lu.

“All The Fall Things” at Pennyroyal Station ($13)

Mount Rainier, Maryland

Last, but certainly not least, on the list is this wow-worthy restaurant that The Washington Post’s Tom Sietsema once described as “vital to Prince George’s County.” One of the autumnal drinks on the menu worth consideration is “All the Fall Things.” The ingredients include cognac, apple cinnamon simple syrup, pistachio milk and egg white. If so inclined, guests can instead imbibe with alcohol-infused slushies as well.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.