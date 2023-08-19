Alexandria Restaurant Week is underway, with DC up next

This weekend could be the perfect time to find great dining deals in the D.C. area. Alexandria’s Restaurant Week is already underway in Virginia — and D.C.’s is coming up soon.

Alexandria Restaurant Week started Thursday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27.

During the weeklong event, dozens of participating restaurants (nearly 75 to be exact) are offering prix fixe dinners for $25, $35 and $45 per person — with menus including everything from fine dining to a late-night slice of pizza.

Restaurants in Old Town, Vermillion, the Chart House, Blackwell Hitch and many more have crafted special dinner menus with great deals and fun events.

If dining out isn’t on the agenda this week, don’t sweat it. Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week in D.C., sponsored by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, follows on the heels of Alexandria from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3.

Hundreds of participating restaurants will be offering lunches for $25 and dinners for $40 and $55.

Shawn Townsend, the association’s president, spoke to WTOP in January saying, “Restaurant Week is for everyone. Bring … everyone. It’s a great time out. ‘Get out of your culinary comfort zone,’ is what I like to tell people, and just explore … we have a lot of diverse cuisines throughout the region.”

A few spots in the District are even offering deals early, taking us into the weekend one bite at a time.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.