This $100 drink could be DC’s most expensive cocktail

For some of the priciest sips in the District, look no further than The Jefferson DC. To celebrate the building’s 100th anniversary, the hotel is offering what is likely the most expensive mixed cocktail in Washington, D.C., costing $100.

Dubbed the Centennial Cocktail, the beverage features a barrel-aged Jefferson’s Ocean Bourbon that is coconut oil-washed and peppercorn infused, mixed with Jefferson’s Madeira, spiced honey liqueur, Green Chartreuse and cherry-saffron bitters, poured atop an ice cube encapsulated with 24-karat gold and branded with The Jefferson logo. Topping it off is a bubble of citrusy smoke.

Chrissy Sheffey, bar manager at The Jefferson DC, said, “I do think that our Centennial Cocktail is the most expensive cocktail in D.C. right now. A $100 cocktail, I’m not sure you’re going to find in other places, but the story of the cocktail is what’s really going to draw you in.”

On what it tastes like, Sheffey said, “It’s really silky on my palate because of the coconut oil wash technique that I used. It has a lot of spices, a bit of florals, but it’s a really great, straightforward cocktail, and I think it embodies everything that The Jefferson stands for.”

The cocktail will be served through the end of the year, until December 2023.

The Jefferson DC is located at 1200 16th St. NW. The cocktail is served at the hotel’s cocktail bar, Quill, and restaurant, The Greenhouse.

For a demonstration of how the cocktail is prepared and what makes it so unique, check out the above video.

