Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 4

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, July 4

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 4, 113 miles, Dax to Nogaro, France

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 4, 113 miles, Dax to Nogaro, France (Taped)

EATING COMPETITION

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Washington OR St. Louis at Miami (1 p.m.)

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Miami (Joined in Progress)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Arizona OR Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

6:30 p.m.

TBS — LA Angels at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Cuba, Group D, Houston

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala, Group D, Harrison, N.J.

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Martinique, Group C, Harrison, N.J.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. El Salvador, Group C, Houston

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

_____

