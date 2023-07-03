Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, July 4
CYCLING
8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 4, 113 miles, Dax to Nogaro, France
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 4, 113 miles, Dax to Nogaro, France (Taped)
EATING COMPETITION
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Washington OR St. Louis at Miami (1 p.m.)
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Miami (Joined in Progress)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Arizona OR Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
6:30 p.m.
TBS — LA Angels at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Cuba, Group D, Houston
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala, Group D, Harrison, N.J.
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Martinique, Group C, Harrison, N.J.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. El Salvador, Group C, Houston
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
1 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.