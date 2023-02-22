National Margarita Day: A little history and where to find deals

For National Margarita Day, here's a bit of history and where to find deals on the drink, frozen or on the rocks.

Tuesday is National Margarita Day and that perfect mix of tequila, lime juice and orange liqueur dates back decades.

Here’s what you need to know.

History of the marg

One of the most popular stories dates back to 1938. The classic drink is said to have been invented at Rancho La Gloria, a restaurant in Tijuana owned by Carlos Herrera, for a famous actress who could only drink Tequila, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

Others credit a Dallas socialite named Margaret “Margarita” Sames with first inventing the classic drink a decade later at her Acapulco vacation home.

No matter where it originally came from, its one of the most popular cocktails around. Liquor.com rates the margarita as the sixth most popular cocktail.

Where to celebrate

For anyone looking to celebrate National Margarita Day, Agua 301 in Southeast D.C. is serving up $6 classics. In Northwest, 1831 bar and lounge will have drink specials from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A classic at Bahama Breeze in Woodbridge, Virginia, will only set you back $2.22 a glass and Rosa Mexicano locations in Pentagon City and National Harbor are serving up $2 mini frozen hibiscus margaritas.

Here are some other deals around the D.C. area:

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.