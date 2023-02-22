Live Radio
Home » Food & Restaurant News » National Margarita Day: A…

National Margarita Day: A little history and where to find deals

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

February 22, 2023, 10:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
National Margarita Day celebrates the drink's mysterious origins.

Tuesday is National Margarita Day and that perfect mix of tequila, lime juice and orange liqueur dates back decades.

Here’s what you need to know.

History of the marg

One of the most popular stories dates back to 1938. The classic drink is said to have been invented at Rancho La Gloria, a restaurant in Tijuana owned by Carlos Herrera, for a famous actress who could only drink Tequila, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

Others credit a Dallas socialite named Margaret “Margarita” Sames with first inventing the classic drink a decade later at her Acapulco vacation home.

No matter where it originally came from, its one of the most popular cocktails around. Liquor.com rates the margarita as the sixth most popular cocktail.

Where to celebrate

For anyone looking to celebrate National Margarita Day, Agua 301 in Southeast D.C. is serving up $6 classics. In Northwest, 1831 bar and lounge will have drink specials from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A classic at Bahama Breeze in Woodbridge, Virginia, will only set you back $2.22 a glass and Rosa Mexicano locations in Pentagon City and National Harbor are serving up $2 mini frozen hibiscus margaritas.

Here are some other deals around the D.C. area:

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up