National Margarita Day: A little history and where to find deals

Tuesday is National Margarita Day and that perfect mix of tequila, lime juice and orange liqueur dates back decades.
Here’s what you need to know.
History of the marg
One of the most popular stories dates back to 1938. The classic drink is said to have been invented at Rancho La Gloria, a restaurant in Tijuana owned by Carlos Herrera, for a famous actress who could only drink Tequila, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.
Others credit a Dallas socialite named Margaret “Margarita” Sames with first inventing the classic drink a decade later at her Acapulco vacation home.
No matter where it originally came from, its one of the most popular cocktails around. Liquor.com rates the margarita as the sixth most popular cocktail.
Where to celebrate
For anyone looking to celebrate National Margarita Day, Agua 301 in Southeast D.C. is serving up $6 classics. In Northwest, 1831 bar and lounge will have drink specials from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
A classic at Bahama Breeze in Woodbridge, Virginia, will only set you back $2.22 a glass and Rosa Mexicano locations in Pentagon City and National Harbor are serving up $2 mini frozen hibiscus margaritas.
Here are some other deals around the D.C. area:
- UNO Pizzeria & Grill (Northwest D.C.) is providing a margarita demonstration at 6 p.m. Each guest gets four margaritas for a total of $20, according to our news partners at NBC Washington.
- Chido’s Tex-Mex Grill (Laurel, Maryland): Margarita’s are $5 all day.
- dLeña (Northwest D.C.): Be your own mixologist and create your perfect margarita.
- Chili’s: Margaritas are $5 and drinks come with a souvenir cup.
- Miller’s Ale House: House margaritas will be $2.22.
WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.