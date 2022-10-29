Halloween giveaways and discounts around the DC area

Restaurant chains throughout the D.C. area are offering discounts and giveaways in celebration of Halloween.

Some offers won’t kick in until Halloween on Monday, while others are running all weekend long. Take a look at the full list below to see where you can score some scary good deals.

Active now

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts rewards members who purchase a medium or large drink now through Oct. 31 can also get free treats, such as a 10-count of Munchkins, Bagel Minis or a breakfast sandwich.

IHOP

Kids 12 and under can get a free Scary Face pancake with the purchase of an adult entrée while dining in at participating IHOP locations. The deal runs from now through Oct. 31 and is only valid between 4 and 10 p.m.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s has a different deal each day leading up to Halloween throughout the weekend when you order over its app:

Saturday — Free small chili with any purchase.

— Free small chili with any purchase. Sunday — Buy-one-get-one, BO(O)GO, deal on the spicy chicken sandwich.

— Buy-one-get-one, BO(O)GO, deal on the spicy chicken sandwich. Monday (Halloween) — Free junior bacon cheeseburger with any purchase.

Available on Halloween

7-Eleven

7-Eleven and Speedy rewards members can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one deal for any large pizza.

Applebee’s

If you spend $30 or more on a to-go or delivery order on Monday, Applebee’s will throw in a free order of boneless wings — and won’t charge a delivery fee. Be sure to use the code “SPOOKY22” at checkout to get cash in on the deal.

Chipotle

Costume-wearing Chipotle Rewards members can snag a $6 entrée — such as a burrito or bowl — at participating locations. The deal goes from 3 p.m. until close.

Krispy Kreme

A free Krispy Kreme doughnut is available to those who show up at participating locations in costume on Monday. Both in-store and drive-through customers get access to the deal.

