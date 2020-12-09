CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Group says new virus rules could shutter many Delaware restaurants

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:12 AM

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Restaurant Association says that new coronavirus restrictions in the state could force up to 40% of restaurants to shutter within a year without a financial lifeline.

The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that the most recent COVID rules restrict capacity in restaurants to 30%.

The regulations were issued as Delaware experiences its highest rate of new daily cases and hospitalizations.

The Delaware Restaurant Association said that restaurants are being unfairly scapegoated for the surge. DRA President and CEO Carrie Leishman said said there is unfounded impression that restaurants are part of the problem.

But Gov. John Carney has said that contact tracing data points to restaurants as places where people who have tested positive have been.

