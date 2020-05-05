DC-area restaurants offer Cinco de Mayo takeout specials

This May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, Taco Tuesday and Takeout Tuesday, and D.C.-area restaurants are serving up specials to ensure even your home celebration is a tasty one.

Here are some of the offerings WTOP has found:

District Taco (several locations): A “Shelter de Mayo Fajita Fiesta Feast” complete with chips and dips. Get free, contactless delivery through their app and on their website.

Happy Cinco De Mayo, Amigos! Great news – we still have some FAJITA FIESTA FEASTS available for order! Order now to reserve your SHELTER DE MAYO FEAST so we can celebrate “together” safely! pic.twitter.com/ZJoOTw5Vor — District Taco (@districttaco) May 5, 2020

Guapo’s at Fair Lakes Shopping Center: Several Cinco specials, including a supreme appetizer sampler platter for $69. Order here.

Mexicali Cantina in Frederick, Maryland: House margaritas to-go for $5.50 each. See their Facebook post.

Rito Loco in D.C.: Three tacos and your choice of margarita for $20, or six tacos with a group-sized margarita for $65. Get the offerings here.

Surfside in Tenleytown: $5 margaritas with any taco order today, and family-style fajitas plus a 32-oz. pitcher of margaritas for $99. See the menu and how to order here.

Taco Bamba (several locations): Heat-and-eat build-a-taco kits, as well as a $10 grapefruit-vanilla margarita mix that makes five drinks.

This #CincodeMayo, Taco Bamba is coming to you. Complete with four margarita bamberas, our heat and eat build-a-taco kit is the perfect way to celebrate at home. Pre-order online from our Fairfax, Springfield or Vienna locations. pic.twitter.com/zOsFsWiUwC — Taco Bamba (@TacoBamba) April 29, 2020

Tico in D.C.: $3 tacos and $13 sandwiches, and DIY margarita kits starting at $50 that have everything you need, including salt. Order here.