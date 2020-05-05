Home » Food & Restaurant News » DC-area restaurants offer Cinco…

DC-area restaurants offer Cinco de Mayo takeout specials

Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP

May 5, 2020, 4:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
District Taco is available for delivery. It has multiple locations around the D.C. area. (Courtesy District Taco)

This May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, Taco Tuesday and Takeout Tuesday, and D.C.-area restaurants are serving up specials to ensure even your stay-at-home celebration is a tasty one.

Here are some of the offerings WTOP has found:

District Taco (several locations): A “Shelter de Mayo Fajita Fiesta Feast” complete with chips and dips. Get free, contactless delivery through their app and on their website.

Guapo’s at Fair Lakes Shopping Center: Several Cinco specials, including a supreme appetizer sampler platter for $69. Order here.

Mexicali Cantina in Frederick, Maryland: House margaritas to-go for $5.50 each. See their Facebook post.

Rito Loco in D.C.: Three tacos and your choice of margarita for $20, or six tacos with a group-sized margarita for $65. Get the offerings here.

Surfside in Tenleytown: $5 margaritas with any taco order today, and family-style fajitas plus a 32-oz. pitcher of margaritas for $99. See the menu and how to order here.

Taco Bamba (several locations): Heat-and-eat build-a-taco kits, as well as a $10 grapefruit-vanilla margarita mix that makes five drinks.

Tico in D.C.: $3 tacos and $13 sandwiches, and DIY margarita kits starting at $50 that have everything you need, including salt. Order here.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up