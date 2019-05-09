Food deals and freebies for National Nurses Week

May 6-12 is National Nurses Week, and many companies are offering those in the nursing profession discounts or altogether free goods. Here's where to find those deals.

Nurses operate on the front lines of medical care, often tending to people when they’re at their most vulnerable. For this week at least, major gratitude will translate into some extra freebies and deals from businesses around the country.

May 6-12 is National Nurses Week and many companies are offering those in the nursing profession discounts or altogether free goods. Here’s a list of some places that are offering deals to nurses in the D.C. area.

Potbelly Sandwich shop is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on sandwiches between now and Sunday, May 12. Just show your medical ID, buy a sandwich and get another of equal value for free.

👏👏 buy-one-get-one free mon thru sun (5/6-5/12) for teachers and nurses. show your ID for a much-deserved free sandwich, salad or pick-your-pair when you buy one thanks for your dedication to education and dealing with us whiny patients #TeacherAppreciationWeek #NursesWeek pic.twitter.com/7pRbfRpKzs — Potbelly (@Potbelly) May 5, 2019

Cinnabon is offering nurses a free MiniBon or free four-piece BonBites now through May 11. Show your health care ID, and you’ll qualify for the offer.

Happy #NursesWeek! We ❤️ our nurses – swing by participating U.S. bakeries and show your healthcare ID badge for a free MiniBon or 4-ct BonBites, May 6 – May 11, 2019! — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) May 6, 2019

On May 12, MOD Pizza is offering nurses a buy-one-get-one deal on one of their pizzas or salads with the purchase of one of greater or equal value. Must show valid nurse ID.

Dairy Queen is offering $2 off on online orders of $10 or more, now through the end of Nurses Week. You need not be a nurse to take part in the offer.

Dunkin’ is giving nurses a free 16-ounce iced coffee if they show a medical ID.

Don’t forget: It’s also Teacher Appreciation Week through Saturday, so catch some of those deals here.

