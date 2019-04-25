202
Grilled Oyster to close its DC location

By Reem Nadeem April 25, 2019 9:34 am 04/25/2019 09:34am
Snow falls on the outdoor dining area of the Grilled Oyster Co. in Northwest D.C. The restaurant's D.C. location is closing but the Maryland one is still open. (WTOP/Patrick Roth)

After three years, Grilled Oyster Company is closing the doors at their Newark Street location in Northwest D.C.

The restaurant’s original location in Potomac, Maryland, is still open.

The first Grilled Oyster opened six years ago at Cabin John Village, according to Valerie Dugan, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Rick.

“We had a good three-year run in Northwest, D.C. We met a lot of awesome people and made some really great friends,” Dugan told WTOP.

