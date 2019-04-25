Grilled Oyster to close its DC location

After a three-year run, Grilled Oyster Company is closing its location on Newark Street in Northwest D.C.

After three years, Grilled Oyster Company is closing the doors at their Newark Street location in Northwest D.C.

The restaurant’s original location in Potomac, Maryland, is still open.

The first Grilled Oyster opened six years ago at Cabin John Village, according to Valerie Dugan, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Rick.

“We had a good three-year run in Northwest, D.C. We met a lot of awesome people and made some really great friends,” Dugan told WTOP.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.