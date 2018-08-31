How to get free Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets

Like Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets? You may want to your order them through the chicken joint's mobile app because they'll be free in September.

WASHINGTON — Like Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets? You may want to order them through the chicken joint’s mobile app because they’ll be free in September.

You can only use the deal to get eight free chicken nuggets once before Sept. 29.

You need to create or sign into your Chick-fil-A One account. The offer shows up in the “My Rewards” section of the app, and you can get either crispy, pressure-cooked chicken nuggets or grilled chicken nuggets at any of Chick-fil-A’s 2,300 locations.

You don’t have to buy anything else to get the deal.

“We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us,” said Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program, in a news release.

The new membership program through the app lets you earn points for free food and a birthday reward.

