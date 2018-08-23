Caul-ing all pizza fans: Oprah reveals frozen pizza line with cauliflower crust

Oprah Winfrey unveiled a new line of frozen pizzas Wednesday with a crust that's about 30 percent cauliflower.

WASHINGTON — Who you gonna “caul”?

The (allegedly) tasty twist on an old classic garnished plenty of attention.

A video of Oprah posted to her Facebook page had more than 240,000 views as of Thursday morning.

“Pizza is a favorite, fun and easy food to share with family and friends,” Winfrey said in a statement.

The frozen pizzas are the most recent addition to Oprah’s “O, That’s Good!” brand.

The curious — and the peckish — can use the site’s store locator to find nearby eateries that stock the goods.

