201.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Food & Restaurant News » How California wine country…

How California wine country fires could affect price, taste of future bottles

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP October 18, 2017 4:11 am 10/18/2017 04:11am
Share

Wildfires are devastating California's wine country and wine experts say there's no denying there will be an impact on the industry — and perhaps the flavor of certain wines consumers buy.

WASHINGTON — Wildfires are devastating California’s wine country, and as people there wait and try to regroup, wine experts say there’s no denying there will be an impact on the industry — and perhaps the flavor of certain wines consumers buy.

It was an early harvest in Sonoma and Napa counties, which is both good and bad depending on the winery.

“We had an early season — a dry, hot season — and the wine was already in the wineries. Those are gone. The 2017 harvest for a lot of places are already gone,” said WTOP wine columnist Scott Greenberg.

Related Stories

Nonprofit trade association Napa Valley Vinters says 20 wineries, as of Oct. 16, are affected, and while most wine retailers and restaurants buy their vino months in advance, eventually it could mean an uptick in prices with a lower than average production year.

“And many of these wineries had their 2016 and in some cases 2015 bottles in their wineries when they went up in flames,” Greenberg said, though he doesn’t think it will have a significant impact on the price of wine in the future.

There is also the possibility that certain wines will take on a smoky flavor due to the fires. The trade association writes that 90 percent of the harvest is in, but the grapes still on the vine are almost entirely cabernet sauvignon.

“Wineries able to assemble crews and safely get to their vineyards are continuing to harvest grapes. We anticipate all remaining grapes will be picked in the next week to 10 days,” the trade association said.

“Going forward it’ll be interesting. There will be a smoky flavor, no pun intended. Because it can infuse … the flavor into the wine. So, were just going to have to wait and see,” Greenberg said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
california Food & Restaurant News Latest News scott greenberg wildfire wine wine guy
Recommended
Latest
Entertainment moments at RFK Stadium
Baseball's best days at RFK
Thousands in Puerto Rico shelters
Today in History: Oct. 18
10 Halloween happenings near DC
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 15-21
Outrageous vanity plates
Military dogs honored with K-9 Medal of Courage
Most expensive homes sold in DC area in Sept.
Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
Harvest Moon
Las Vegas receives outpouring of support
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Gunman opens fire on Vegas Strip
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
Seinfeld, Chappelle grab coffee in DC
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Flashback: Amy Carter Goes to Washington
Tips for cracking crabs
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 local deaths of note