202
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Which candy is best?…

Which candy is best? Let’s settle this DC-style — with a dubious poll

By Jack Pointer October 16, 2017 11:31 pm 10/16/2017 11:31pm
3 Shares

Behold: The WTOP Halloween Candy Crush-Off 2017, a scientifically unscientific yet officially official survey that settles, once and for all, which confections rule D.C.-area palates.

WASHINGTON — We adults are really just grown-up kids.

We freak out when, say, the hometown team forces a Game 5, or when the new “Star Wars” trailer hits, or when we hear a favorite song on the radio mid-commute … or when that Halloween candy shows up on store shelves.

Aside from nicer clothes and a mortgage, the only thing that separates adults from childhood are a few years, and these random concoctions of sugar and fat seem to make those early years feel even closer.

They remind us of animated Saturday mornings, of aimless afternoon bike rides with our best friends, of evenings trick-or-treating as a superhero.

Even in this era of bills, conference calls and epic disagreement (shout-out to social media), a love of candy is the one thing on which we all still agree. It unifies all tribes: Democrats and Republicans, Caps fans and Pens fans, yogis and CrossFitters, etc.

Because in childhood, such sweet treats were an essential part of our childhood fabric, said Greg Behrendt, comedian, author, podcaster and America’s foremost candy thought leader.

“It was just a thing that was, and you sort of revered it,” he said.

Agreed, and as everybody knows, nothing brings more joy than a 100 Grand bar.

You’re shaking your head.

Snickers, you say? Milky Way? M & M’s? Gummi Bears?

Seriously?

OK. Forget all that talk about unity. Things quickly splintered here.

2007—2016 sales data from bulk candy seller CandyStore.com bear out these regional factions: M & M’s preside over the District; Snickers has been the big seller in Virginia, and Milky Way tops Maryland sales.

Don’t boo — vote

First, we’ll agree to disagree. Then we’ll settle this in that most D.C. of ways — a dubious opinion poll.

Behold: The WTOP Halloween Candy Crush-Off 2017, a scientifically unscientific yet officially official survey that settles, once and for all, which confections rule D.C.-area palates.

Cast your vote below in three divisions: chocolate, non-chocolate and overall. Polls will be open until Thursday, Oct. 26, at midnight. Results will be posted Oct. 30.

So vote early, vote often, brush your teeth … and don’t touch that bag of fun-size Twix in the pantry. It’s for the trick-or-treaters.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
candy Food & Restaurant News Greg Behrendt Halloween News Holiday News jack pointer Latest News Living News Local News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 4-10
Fall foliage comes to DC area
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Today in History: Nov. 4
Travel trends
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
Best places to go apple picking this fall