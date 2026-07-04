Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married. What to know about the wedding

NEW YORK (AP) — Your English teacher and your gym teacher are married. And we finally know a few more…

NEW YORK (AP) — Your English teacher and your gym teacher are married. And we finally know a few more details surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Adam Sandler officiated, which both delighted and confused those who had been guessing who would have the high honor. Swift’s brother Austin Swift served as her man of honor and Kelce’s brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce served as the groom’s best man.

The event was attended by hundreds of celebrities, athletes and close friends and family, but even after the marriage announcement was made Friday evening, many of the wedding details remained hidden as photos remained elusive — including any hint of what Swift or Kelce wore.

Here is what we know (and still don’t know):

A star-filled wedding at MSG

Swift had once joked that anyone she had ever talked to would be invited to the wedding and Friday’s event appeared to make good on that promise.

Singer Camila Cabello, actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, and models Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid were among the guests, as well as New York Giants wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle were there.

It may be easier to list those who weren’t in attendance, which apparently included Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who had previously had a close relationship with Swift but were reportedly seen in upstate New York over the holiday weekend.

Zoe Kravitz was in attendance, but her fiancée Harry Styles — Swift’s ex — was in London while on tour.

How was MSG transformed? Stay tuned

MSG may have provided the privacy and secrecy that Swift and Kelce were looking for in planning a wedding, but that also means those eager to look at how the couple transformed the arena into a bridal venue were left waiting Friday evening.

Remarkably, even with the guest list listed as high as 1,000 people, no photos had been released or shared as of Friday.

While many celebrities and other attendees shared their looks for the big day, it’s still unknown what Swift or Kelce wore.

The only thing we do know is that their outfits came from Christian Dior Haute Couture and its designer Jonathan Anderson with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. Swift wore Cartier jewelry.

A spokesperson for Christian Dior Haute Couture confirmed the wedding looks were designed by Anderson, saying they were created in Paris in “close collaboration with the couple.”

Many rush to celebrate the happy couple

The Empire State Building said it lit up in blue to serve as Swift’s “something blue” for the big day. Elmo posted a poem congratulating his friends for saying “I do.” The global superstar and her star football player husband quickly received a warm and joyous reactions to their marriage.

Dolly Parton jokingly teased prior to the wedding that she wanted dibs on their first born child while singing her famous lyrics “I will always love you.” The couple had donated $2 million to Parton’s Imagination Library earlier that week as part of giving $26 million to local and national charities across the U.S.

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