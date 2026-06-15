Target taps designer Isaac Mizrahi for new role as creative director at large

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is tapping designer and TV personality Isaac Mizrahi for a newly created role as creative…

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is tapping designer and TV personality Isaac Mizrahi for a newly created role as creative director at large as the discounter aims to reclaim its reputation for stylish clothing on a budget.

In Mizrahi’s new role, the fashion designer, who is known for its vibrant colors and who burst on the design scene in the late 1980s, will mentor Target designers, advise on product design and innovation and bring on fresh new partnerships, the company said Monday. Target said Mizrahi will work alongside Gena Fox, the retailer’s senior vice president of design.

With this move, the Minneapolis-based discounter is going back to a familiar partnership. Mizrahi was the first major fashion designer Target that teamed up on a fashion collaboration back in 2002. The partnership ended in 2009, according to Target. Mizrahi’s exclusive clothing and accessories collection for Target paved the way for the retailer’s other successful collaborations with other major designers ranging from Lilly Pulitzer to Missoni.

Mizrahi said in a statement that his role is “to collaborate with its incredible team to bring more joy, style and sophistication to design through storytelling, creativity and a shopping experience that feels even more fun.”

The moves are part of Target’s overall efforts to turn around sales under CEO Michael Fiddelke who succeeded longtime executive Brian Cornell in February. Since Fiddelke has been at the helm, the company has reshuffled the leadership and named new outside hires including a Walmart executive to lead its supply network.

Target has been concentrating on overhauling its fashions. For example, in the home area, 75% of the company’s decorative assortment will be new, the company had said.

Target reported in May the largest jump in comparable sales in four years, but a cautious outlook overshadowed convincing evidence that changes under the company’s new CEO are resonating with customers.

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