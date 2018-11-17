PHOTOS: ‘Diplomacy X Design’ brings together fashion and world issues

Diplomacy and design were on display Friday night during a fashion show at the National Museum of Women in the Arts that brought together fashion experts, diplomatic leaders and policy influencers.

Put on by the Meridian International Center, the “Diplomacy X Design” event was the first fashion show at the museum featuring an exhibit of the American luxury fashion house, Rodarte.

The night also included a panel discussion with fashion experts and writers on the relationship between design and world issues. Those on the panel included The Washington Post writer and fashion critic, Robin Givhan; Hildy Kuryk, former communications director at Vogue; and Michelle Obama’s stylist, Meredith Koop.

The Rodarte exhibit served as a backdrop for the night. The showcase included the tutus worn by actress Natalie Portman in the film, “Black Swan” and a collection of gowns inspired by the motion picture, “Star Wars”.

The exhibit is on view until February 10, 2019.

See photos of the event below.



Visitors view gowns from the American luxury fashion house, Rodarte - a part of the National Museum of Women in the Arts' first fashion exhibition, "Rodarte", on view now through February 10, 2019. (Courtesy Shannon Finney/shannonfinneyphotography.com)

