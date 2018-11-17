Home » Fashion News » PHOTOS: 'Diplomacy X Design'…

PHOTOS: ‘Diplomacy X Design’ brings together fashion and world issues

By Madeleine Simon November 17, 2018 9:41 am 11/17/2018 09:41am
WASHINGTON — Diplomacy and design were on display Friday night during a fashion show at the National Museum of Women in the Arts that brought together fashion experts, diplomatic leaders and policy influencers.

Put on by the Meridian International Center, the “Diplomacy X Design” event was the first fashion show at the museum featuring an exhibit of the American luxury fashion house, Rodarte.

The night also included a panel discussion with fashion experts and writers on the relationship between design and world issues. Those on the panel included The Washington Post writer and fashion critic, Robin Givhan; Hildy Kuryk, former communications director at Vogue; and Michelle Obama’s stylist, Meredith Koop.

The Rodarte exhibit served as a backdrop for the night. The showcase included the tutus worn by actress Natalie Portman in the film, “Black Swan” and a collection of gowns inspired by the motion picture, “Star Wars”.

The exhibit is on view until February 10, 2019.

See photos of the event below.

