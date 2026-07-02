Fourth of July at Mount Vernon features double dose of fireworks, annual naturalization ceremony

The home of the first U.S. president will be full of patriotic pride on the nation’s 250th birthday. July Fourth will be a busy day at Mount Vernon.

The home of the first U.S. president will be full of patriotic pride on the nation’s 250th birthday. July Fourth will be a busy day at Mount Vernon.

Each year, the museum holds a naturalization ceremony.

“We’re going to be welcoming America’s 150 newest citizens on George Washington’s lawn in front of the mansion,” Mount Vernon Vice President of Media and Communications Julie Almacy said. “It’s really a very moving experience. Anybody who’s ever seen it says it’s truly a highlight of the day.”

After that it’s a full day of fun; there will be military reenactments, George and Martha Washington impersonators will be holding court throughout the day. There is a fife and drum concert, a puppet show, patriotic music and more.

Almacy said she’s proud of Mount Vernon’s unique events.

“One of the most fun, unusual things Mount Vernon does to celebrate the Fourth of July is our daytime fireworks at 1 o’clock. We shoot them off, we have red and blue smoke and streamers and sparkles, and it’s definitely different.”

Mount Vernon is taking part in another beloved D.C. Fourth of July tradition this year. A Capitol Fourth is being held on July 3 this year, and while the concert will be at its regular spot on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building, the fireworks will be launched from Mount Vernon. There are fireworks the following night too, but before the larger display from the Mall.

Sadly, tickets to be on the grounds of Mount Vernon for the fireworks on July 3 and 4 have been sold out for months, but there should be good viewing, Almacy said, along parts of the George Washington Parkway and on the Maryland side of the Potomac.

For a schedule of Mount Vernon’s Fourth of July events, visit the museum’s website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.