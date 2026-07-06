Fairfax Co. man arrested over a decade after a nearly fatal hit-and-run

Fairfax County police have arrested 43-year-old Enda Browne for a nearly fatal 2014 hit-and-run.

A man has been arrested in connection with a 2014 hit-and-run that nearly killed a woman, Fairfax County police announced Monday.

Enda Browne, 43, of Herndon, Virginia, is being charged with felony hit-and-run after allegedly hitting a woman with his car in Reston and fleeing the scene.

On Nov. 16, 2014, around 6:30 p.m., police arrived at Reston Parkway and Spectrum Center Drive for reports of a woman struck by a car. She was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where her condition improved.

Detectives from Fairfax County police’s Crash Reconstruction Unit determined Browne was driving southbound on Reston Parkway, hit the woman while she was crossing the street and fled the scene.

Browne was initially arrested on the same charge he faces now and was due in court June 8, 2015, but he never showed. Police said they later discovered he had fled the country.

Browne was arrested again on June 26 of this year after the U.S. Marshals Service notified Fairfax County detectives that Browne was taken into custody at Dulles International Airport.

He was taken to a detention center where he’s currently being held without bond.

Police are still looking for information regarding the hit-and-run and encourage anyone with information to call the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543, reach out on its anonymous tip line or submit a tip online.

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