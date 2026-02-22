Utility crews start restoring gas service to nearby homes following Centreville house explosion

Crews are restoring gas service to homes in Fairfax County, Virginia, nearly a week after a house explosion in Centreville on Feb. 15.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said clearance has been granted to restore gas service to 42 of the 44 impacted homes in the neighborhood as of 12 p.m. Sunday. Most of the nearby homes had their gas service cut after the blast, which left two people with minor injuries and displaced residents.

Washington Gas said that every home cleared for reentry underwent “multiple, rigorous safety checks and has been deemed safe by all agencies involved.”

“Our teams are systematically narrowing the specific area where additional work is required, and we are making steady progress each day,” the utility said in its Sunday update. “We are taking a deliberate and thorough approach to ensure the integrity of the system before all work is complete.”

Washington Gas previously said it would also provide HVAC services to residents, if needed, and that it would cover the cost of restoring appliances.

Once gas service is restored, each home will undergo a comprehensive atmospheric monitoring assessment to ensure there are no hazardous gas readings and to confirm the structure is safe to occupy.

