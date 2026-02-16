1 injured in Centreville house explosion; crews investigate active gas leak with other homes at risk

Firefighters and utility crews say they're looking into an active gas leak after a house exploded Sunday night, injuring at least one person and sending dozens of families out of their homes in Centreville, Virginia.

Crews with Washington Gas are walking the Fairfax County neighborhood Monday, sticking long poles with sensors into the ground to check for gas, WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported from the scene.

Based on those measurements, four houses are at risk of exploding and 51 houses aren’t safe to be inside Monday afternoon, according to Mitch Clark, a spokesperson for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

It started Sunday night when residents reported a house fire in the 14300 block of Quail Pond Court, off Buggy Whip Drive.

Crews arrived to find the house was engulfed in flames at around 9:45 p.m. The fire eventually extended to several nearby homes, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

One person inside of the house evacuated without the help of firefighters. That person sustained injuries that aren’t considered life threatening.

The fire department told WTOP that everyone connected to the home has been accounted for.

Clark said three gas lines run behind the house that exploded — the main transmission line for the county, another for Centreville and the third for Chantilly.

Washington Gas crews are using heavy machinery to dig to confirm which line is behind the leak.

A neighbor who spoke with reporters said he arrived shortly after the explosion.

“The second story of the house was still standing when we arrived, and we watched it come down,” the neighbor said.

He also described seeing unusual colors in the fire: “You could see different colors in the flames — green, blue — things like that.”

Augenstein reported that fire crews remained on scene putting out hot spots Monday morning.

Washington Gas said it also has teams supporting firefighters.

A spokesperson with Washington Gas told WTOP that evacuated residents were offered shelter at a warning center, but it closed overnight after no one arrived.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area. Washington Gas said authorities will let residents know when it’s safe to go home.

A map of the area is below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported from Centreville.

