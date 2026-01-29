Icy conditions leading to more injuries, delays and road hazards, Fairfax Co. firefighters say

Firefighters in Fairfax County say they’ve been running more calls since the recent storm as icy sidewalks and hardened layers of snow create dangerous conditions.

Capt. Frederick “Rick” Luong said one of the biggest hazards involves people losing their footing on thick ice.

“When it snows a lot and it ices over, we see an increase of slip and fall injuries. We’ve been running a lot here lately,” Luong said.

Icy walkways and driveways are also making it difficult for first responders trying to reach patients.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get the patient, our cots and equipment in and out of the house, or in and out of the structure,” he said.

The conditions are adding extra time once crews arrive.

Another major concern is drivers leaving ice on their vehicles, creating dangerous projectiles on the road.

“People leaving ice on their cars, obviously it’s a projectile hazard. As the ice breaks off the vehicle, that can obviously hit somebody or hit another driver or hit another car, causing damage or injuries to somebody else,” he said.

Buried sidewalks are also pushing more people into the roadway.

“We’re seeing an uptick of people walking in actual streets, so that causes traffic problems, and also it’s a safety hazard for the people walking on the streets,” Luong said.

He said hydrants near homes need attention too.

“We always ask the public if they can clear out at least 3 feet in every direction of fire hydrants,” Luong said.

How to correctly clear snow and ice

Firefighters said while the work can be tough, taking time to clear these spots on your property helps keep everyone safe.

Firefighter Emanuel Agam urges drivers to fully clean their vehicles before heading out.

“Clear everything on top, clear all the sides, all the windows. I know people kind of forget the back windshield. That’s very important,” Agam said.

For sidewalks, driveways and areas around cars, firefighters recommend using a sturdy metal shovel to break up thick ice. Agam stressed moving carefully as you work.

“Just shovel it all out when you’re walking, try to space yourself out. Kind of walk slowly, penguin walk, they call it,” he said.

Also, don’t overdo it when working to clear the ice and take breaks when you need to.

After breaking up the ice, you’re encouraged to put ice melt on walking surfaces and also remember to clear around nearby hydrants to help firefighters connect quickly in an emergency.

