Man found dead on median of Fairfax County Parkway

A man was found dead in a grassy median on the Fairfax County Parkway in Northern Virginia on Tuesday morning, and police are investigating how he ended up there.

A driver called police around 9:45 a.m. when they saw what appeared to be a body near the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Old Plains Road in the Navy area. Fire and rescue department crews arrived and confirmed the man was dead.

The man, who has not yet been identified, had visible trauma to his body, police said during a news conference. Capt. Jesse Katzman, a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department, said the man appeared to be about 50 years old.

“We are not sure how that trauma occurred or how that individual ended up in the location,” Katzman said, adding one “working theory” is that the man was hit by a car that drove off.

Katzman said evidence indicates the man had been there for a short time.

Rugby Road at Fairfax County Parkway reopened around 2 p.m.

“Fairfax County Parkway, historically, is an area that we have traffic enforcement on. There are accidents out here. We do have fatal accidents,” Katzman said. “So, we please ask everybody to be very aware of the surroundings, especially as it does get darker outside earlier in the day.”

Below is a map of the area where the man was found:

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

