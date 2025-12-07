Exxxotica puts the ‘XXX’ in Dulles Expo Center 

Before the final events at the Dulles Expo Center that showcase jewelry, holiday crafts and model trains, there is one that is heating up Chantilly, Virginia.

By the end of the month, the Dulles Expo Center will close its doors for the last time.

Before the final events that showcase jewelry, holiday crafts and model trains, there is one that is heating up Chantilly, Virginia.

About 15,000 people are expected to attend Exxxotica 2025 over the three-day event Dec. 5-7 that featured around 100 vendors.

The event was the brainchild of its director J. Handy, who told WTOP that their major sponsors are tech companies that host webcams.



“We also have a lot of individual adult performers, they come here and sign autographs, take pictures,” said Handy.

Other vendors include people who are selling games, clothes and adult novelty gifts.

One of the vendors is Tina Winnykamien, who makes and sells costumes to dancers, adult performers and cosplayers.

“I used to dance and then COVID came and then I could no longer dance,” said Winnykamien. “So, I started sewing masks, then no one need a mask anymore.”

Winnykamien acknowledged that her new business isn’t financially as lucrative as dancing, but she is happy the way things turned out.

“I feel better making money with something I really work hard on and knowing people are enjoying it. I like this better for me,” said Winnykamien.

WTOP spoke to a couple content creators who both said they enjoyed attending the event in Chantilly.

“It’s amazing, this is where you can come out, unleash your little sexy side,” said Nicole Teamo.

Cokia is a webcam performer who said this line of work is more than just about money.

“There’s a lot of community in it as well. I get to meet a lot of friends and everything, it’s pretty great,” said Cokia.

Handy pointed out the number of couples that attend his events.

“Dude it’s like the greatest date night ever.” What do you compare this to? A dinner and a movie?” Handy said laughing.

A couple that agrees with Handy is Robert and Brenda.

The two locals have been married for a year and said they wanted to come and have fun together.

“Even if we were married 25, 35 years, we should still try new things,” said Robert.

