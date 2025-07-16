Fairfax Co. police ask for the public’s help solving violent bus attack

Police are asking anyone with information about a violent attack on a Fairfax Connector bus driver last week to contact them.

A brazen attack on a Fairfax Connector bus driver last week left the 70-year-old driver bloody and bruised.

Now, police are asking for anyone with information about the assault in Lorton to come forward with information.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. last Tuesday, July 8, near the intersection of Gunston Cove Road and Cranford Street.

Video footage shows the suspect standing in the path of the Connector bus. The driver opened the door, and the suspect boarded. After the suspect shoved a phone into the face of the victim, the driver shoved it away, and then the suspect began pummeling the victim. After some time, the suspect dragged the driver out of the bus onto the ground where he kept beating him.

At a news conference Tuesday, Capt. James Curry with Fairfax County Police called the assault particularly brazen, but said the victim was expected to recover.

“It’s hard to rationalize that there’s any plausible good reason for an individual to react in this manner,” Curry said. “Certainly he (the suspect) has those answers, and we’d love to hear them.”

“We’re not talking about a simple dispute or a minor assault, we’re talking about a significant assault of a 70-year-old man,” said Curry.

“We know someone out there knows who this individual is. It’s a matter of time before our detectives figure it out,” Curry said, and asked for anyone who knows anything about the attack to come forward with information.

Crime Solvers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, which, according to Curry, “is the largest amount offered in a case like this.”

He asked that anyone with information call the Franconia District Station at 703-922-0889 or visit fairfaxcrimesolvers.org. You can also call 1-866-411 TIPS (8477) to leave an anonymous message.

