Va. man accused of conspiring with au pair in double homicide charged with child abuse, neglect

The man who prosecutors in Fairfax County, Virginia, say conspired with his au pair in February 2023 to kill his wife and pin it on another man was charged Monday with felony child abuse and neglect.

Brendan Banfield, 39, was already facing an indictment on four counts of aggravated murder in the double-killing of his wife, 37-year-old Christine Banfield, and 38-year-old Joseph Ryan in the Banfield’s Herndon home. Now, prosecutors have also charged him with one count of felony child abuse and neglect and one count of felony child cruelty.

Brendan Banfield and his wife had a 4-year-old child together who was in the home during the killings, prosecutors said.

The family’s au pair, 24-year-old Juliana Peres Magalhães, also lived in the home. Prosecutors said she and Brendan Banfield conspired to kill Christine Banfield and Ryan, who had been lured to the bedroom with promises of rough sex.

Peres Magalhães pleaded guilty to Ryan’s killing, saying she had agreed to help in the husband’s ruse to kill the wife and make it look like they both shot a predator. She’s awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

As Brendan Banfield awaits trial in February, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said “additional evidence has come to light” to warrant the child neglect-related charges.

“We believe these additional charges reflect the events that occurred in the house on that day. My office is committed to bringing the strongest case possible against Brendan Banfield for the alleged murders of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan,” said Descano.

The charges relate to Banfield’s actions involving his then 4-year-old daughter on the day of the killings, according to Descano.

Brendan Banfield’s trial date is set for Feb. 3. Magalhães’ sentencing date is currently set for March 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

