Man dead after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Fairfax Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 29, 2024, 12:52 PM

A man has died after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Friday night, police said.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. when a 2021 GMC SUV was attempting to make a left turn from West Ox Road onto Piney Branch Road near Fair Lakes. Police said Michael Yung, 26, of Lorton, was driving a 2024 BMW motorcycle northbound on West Ox Road and struck the SUV.

Yung was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the SUV was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they do not believe that alcohol was involved in the crash but that speed could possibly be a factor.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

See a map of the crash location below:

(Courtesy Google Maps)

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

