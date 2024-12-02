2 injured in Fairfax Co. apartment blaze

Firefighters tackled a fire at an apartment in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, Sunday afternoon.

One person and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a social media post from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched to the garden apartment in the 4200 block of Buckman Road near the Woodlawn area before 4 p.m. and arrived to find flames coming from a lower level unit of the building.

The firefighters rescued multiple people from the building and brought the fire under control.

#FCFRD is on scene of a 2-alarm fire in a garden-style apt building in the 4200 blk of Buckman Rd in Woodlawn. Units arrived to fire showing from the lower level. FFs rescued multiple people. Fire is under control. 1 civilian & 1 FF transported for non life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/YTuN3J1LRe — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 15, 2024

There’s no word yet on how many people have been displaced or what the damage estimates are.

