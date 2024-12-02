Live Radio
2 injured in Fairfax Co. apartment blaze

Jeffery Leon | jeffery.leon@wtop.com

December 15, 2024, 6:39 PM

Firefighters tackled a fire at an apartment in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, Sunday afternoon.

One person and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a social media post from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched to the garden apartment in the 4200 block of Buckman Road near the Woodlawn area before 4 p.m. and arrived to find flames coming from a lower level unit of the building.

The firefighters rescued multiple people from the building and brought the fire under control.

There’s no word yet on how many people have been displaced or what the damage estimates are.

