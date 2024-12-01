DC man dead, woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Fairfax Co.

A D.C. man is dead and a woman is seriously injured following a crash on Interstate 95 near Lorton, Virginia, on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Virginia State Police identified Kenneth Buckner, 35, of D.C. as the driver who was killed on I-95 in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday afternoon.

His passenger, 29-year-old Tyra Williams suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Just after 1 p.m., police said a pair of vehicles were traveling “at a high rate of speed” in the northbound lanes of I-95, when one of them, a BMW convertible, changed lanes and struck a third vehicle, a Mercedes sedan, at mile-marker 163.

The BMW then hit a guardrail and jersey wall, causing Buckner, the driver, to be ejected from the vehicle and run over by the Mercedes.

Buckner died at the scene, according to police.

Williams was partially ejected from the convertible.

Neither had seat belts on at the time of the crash, according to police.

The other vehicle speeding is described by police as a dark-colored Infinity sedan. It didn’t hit any vehicles.

Virginia State Police said an investigation is underway.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

