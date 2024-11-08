Several teenagers arrested in what Fairfax County police call ‘brazen’ crime spree

Fairfax County police in Virginia have arrested seven teenagers in what they call a violent series of crimes that occurred in September.

Fairfax County police in Virginia have arrested seven teenagers in what they call a violent series of crimes that occurred in September.

In one smash-and-grab robbery, a gun store was robbed of 14 guns in Springfield.

“That was a brazen crime committed tragically, sadly, by teenagers,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis during a news conference.

He said that they recovered eight of the 14 guns so far.

“Those six more firearms out there in the wrong hands can do a lot of damage and a lot of harm,” Davis said.

A surveillance video shows a stolen white Kia Soul smashing into the front glass of the Dominion Defense gun store on Fullerton Road in Springfield in the early morning hours on Sept. 18.

Four people are seen entering the store and making off with the 14 assorted guns.

“The ages of these folks responsible for this crime and subsequent crimes are startling,” Davis said.

Davis announced the arrests of three teenaged boys, two 16-year-olds and a 13-year old, in connection to the gun store robbery. And he said the guns taken have been used in other violent crimes, including an abduction, several robberies and burglaries in September.

Arrested in those subsequent crimes are four more teenagers, including two 18-year-old men, a 17-year old female and a 15-year-old boy.

Davis says all those arrested are local and they all know each other. He doesn’t suspect organized gang activity, but it is clear the activity is connected, according to the chief.

In addition to the gun store robbery on Sept. 18, the group is suspected in being involved in the following crimes:

Armed robberies of cellphones in the 6500 block of Springfield Mall in Springfield on Sept. 7.

Assault with a deadly weapon (shooting) on Sept. 18 on Hagel Court in Lorton where a 19-year-old man was injured.

Shooting into an occupied dwelling on Matisse Way in Springfield on Sept. 19. No one was hurt.

An abduction and assault on Becontree Lane in Reston. The victim in this case on Sept. 20 said they were assaulted and robbed but not seriously injured.

Another shooting in Lorton on Sept. 21 into a home that was occupied. Nobody was struck.

And a robbery in Hybla Valley on Sept. 22, in which the victim reported that an AR-style weapon was brandished, and he was robbed.

Guns used in these cases have been traced back to the Springfield gun store robbery. Police also said the shootings at the homes in Lorton and Springfield were targeted.

The suspects were charged with multiple felonies including robbery, abduction, burglary, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of an auto, possession of stolen property and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

All suspects were arrested and remain in custody, according to police.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.