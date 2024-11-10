A day at the park may get pricier in Fairfax County

The Fairfax County Park Authority board is evaluating proposed fee adjustments that would kick in on Jan. 1, 2025. You can provide feedback until Nov. 29.

The Fairfax County Park Authority board is asking for residents’ feedback as it evaluates proposed fee adjustments that would kick in on Jan. 1, 2025.

There are more than 23,000 acres of land that cover the 420 parks in the Fairfax County Park system — which includes 324 miles of trails.

The county said more than 60% of the funds generated from fees are needed to operate its park system. The money raised benefits camps, classes, facilities, amenities and grounds.

According to the park authority, its fee structure is reviewed yearly, with a goal of “minimizing fee impacts on our visitors, while safeguarding the financial stability of our park system and the ability to provide the outstanding programs and services our community has come to expect.”

The Fairfax County Park system includes nine indoor recreation centers, eight golf courses, nine nature and visitor centers, three lake front parks, pools, picnic shelters, tennis courts, a water park, miniature golf courses, disc golf courses, off-leash dog parks, amphitheaters, a marina, a kayaking/canoeing center, a horticulture center, a working farm, an ice-skating rink and a skate park.

Some fees, such as access to 25-yard swimming lanes at rec centers, would only get a nudge: $29.87 to $30.77. Others would be bumped more significantly, including a 10-visit pass for public skating sessions for adults, from $62.70 to $90.

The county is taking feedback on its website until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

The park fee adjustments are expected to be considered at the park authority board meeting on Dec. 11.

More details on the proposed fee adjustments from the Fairfax County Park Authority are available online.

