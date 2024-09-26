Former Fairfax Co. sheriff’s deputy assaults handcuffed man in video

A former Fairfax County Sheriff’s deputy is facing assault charges after video shows he punched a man who was being arrested on Sept. 11.

A former Fairfax County Sheriff’s deputy is facing assault charges after video shows he punched a handcuffed man who was being arrested on Sept. 11.

Sgt. Joshua Silver can been seen punching a handcuffed man four times in the face in the video released by the sheriff’s department Wednesday, after the man refuses to get out of a police cruiser. It appears the man tries to spit on the officer and cusses him out.

In a statement the sheriff’s office said Silver lost his job and Fairfax County police investigated the altercation before deciding “criminal charges were appropriate.”

The alleged assault is seen at the end of the video, after an hour-long ride to the Fairfax County Detention Center. At the beginning of the video you see the man swearing at deputies and flailing as they struggle to get him into the police cruiser. The deputies try to talk to him and restrain him back in the police cruiser multiple times before driving away with him in the backseat.

The name of the man being arrested has not been released.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.