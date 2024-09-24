24-year-old man struck and killed in Springfield

A Woodbridge, Virginia, man is dead after police say he was struck on the roadway in Springfield.

According to Fairfax County police, Oscar Daniel Martinez Granados, 24, walked into the eastbound lanes of Old Keene Mill Road in the 8100 block on Thursday night.

When officers responded shortly before 10 p.m., they determined Granados was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by an Acura, the driver of which stayed at the scene, according to a Sunday news release from police.

Granados was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead Saturday.

Police said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor, but they’re still investigating whether speed played a role in the crash.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about this crash contact the crash reconstruction unit at 703-280-0543.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

