Suspect in custody after fatally shooting man inside Gold’s Gym in Reston

A man was shot dead while working out inside a Gold’s Gym in Reston, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a search involving a helicopter and K-9 units.

The shooting happened at the Gold’s Gym in the 11800 block of Sunrise Valley Drive near the intersection of Reston Parkway and the Dulles Access Road, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The suspect, whose identity has not been made public at this time, was taken into police custody, according to FCPD in a post on X. The suspect was described as a heavyset man in his late 20s, last seen wearing glasses, a black shirt, black pants and a large “swing bag.”

“Both the victim and suspect in this case were both working out inside the local gym when our suspect approached our victim in a targeted stance and shot him,” Capt. Kent Bailey, with FCPD’s Public Affairs Bureau, said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Bailey described the shooting as an “isolated, targeted incident.” Police are still looking into the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the man who was shot, and what motivated the shooting.

