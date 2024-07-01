Police: 1 teen dead, another injured in Annandale shooting

A Friday night shooting in Annandale, Virginia, left a teenager dead and another injured and police said they're looking for multiple suspects.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court just after 11:15 p.m., where they found both a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, Fairfax County Police said in a news release Sunday.

The 14-year-old, who was shot in the upper body, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said. The 16-year-old, who was shot in the lower body, is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the teenagers were walking together in the area when a vehicle drove up and “suspects inside the vehicle” started shooting, according to the news release.

Police said the suspects fled before officers made it to the scene.

Detectives don’t believe the shooting was random and they’re asking community members in the area to review any home surveillance footage.

Police are also requesting that anyone with information about the shooting call the department at 703-246-7800, option 5, or submit an anonymous tip at 703-246-4676.

