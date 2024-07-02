2 teens charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Annandale

Two teen boys are being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center on charges stemming from a deadly shooting in Annandale, Virginia, on Friday night.

Fairfax County police said Tuesday morning that detectives arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting in the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court just after 11:15 p.m. Friday that left a 14-year-old dead.

A 16-year-old boy, who was shot in the lower body during the incident, was hospitalized with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

In the update Tuesday, police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A 16-year-old boy was also charged for his alleged connection to the shooting, police said.

Detectives don’t believe the shooting was random and request that anyone with information about the shooting call the department at 703-246-7800, option 5, or submit an anonymous tip at 703-246-4676.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

