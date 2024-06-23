Heat wave hits DC area: Record-breaking high temps this weekend | How to conserve energy and save on your electric bill | DC-area cooling centers list | Is it too hot to work outside? This app tells you
Special education teacher in Fairfax Co. charged with assault

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

June 23, 2024, 12:22 AM

A special education teacher at an elementary school in Burke, Virginia, was arrested Friday and charged with assaulting three students on separate occasions.

Elizabeth Yoshimi Nagagata, 62, of Fairfax, was charged with seven counts of simple assault for incidents taking place at White Oaks Elementary School between September 2023 and April 2024, police said.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the police department’s child abuse division after getting a referral on April 12 that a teacher was seen assaulting a student at the school.

According to police, Nagagata is currently being held at the county’s adult detention center without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call them at 703-246-7800, option “4,” or submit tips anonymously at 1-866-411-8477.

