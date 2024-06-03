3 arrested after stealing, crashing Fairfax Co. police cruiser

Three people were taken into custody after stealing and crashing a Fairfax County, Virginia, police car into another officer’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle investigation Friday at Fair Oaks Mall.

investigation Friday at Fair Oaks Mall.

Police said Eric Gutierrez, 30, of Ashland, was charged with grand larceny auto theft, grand larceny and felony speed to elude. He and Natrua Mayfield-Jackson, 28, were also served two outstanding warrants. Kenton Smith, 46, was charged with unauthorized use and grand larceny.

The incident started around 11:35 a.m. when one officer found a 2010 Toyota Corolla with three people inside that was reported stolen out of Maryland.

According to Sgt. Jacob Pearce of the Fairfax County Police Department, the officer “made contact” with the suspects before Smith, the driver, tried to walk away from the vehicle. Officers said Gutierrez, a passenger, got out of the stolen vehicle and into the officer’s cruiser.

Gutierrez drove off while police followed him, leading to a quick pursuit before crashing into two police cruisers, police said. As a result of the crash, he along with two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gutierrez, Smith and Mayfield-Jackson — another passenger in the stolen vehicle — were taken into custody at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police ask those with information about the incident to call them at 703-691-2131 or submit a tip at 1-866-411-8477.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this story.

