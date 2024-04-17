At one Fairfax Co. school, military kids bond over shared challenges

April is the Month of the Military Child, during which kids whose parents serve are honored for their sacrifices. Wednesday was the Fairfax County's "Purple-Up Day," when everyone wears purple to honor those students.

Standing in a courtyard outside the school Wednesday afternoon, Clermont Elementary Principal Roxanne Salata faced a group of dozens of students.

She told the group of students, whose families are in the military, that they’re brave.

School leaders understand that sometimes their parents are deployed, she said, and sometimes they may have to move around a lot.

“We thank you for doing that,” Salata said. “And all of those amazing qualities that you possess by being resilient.”

Then, the students, who were wearing purple and holding American flags, marched through the Fairfax County school’s hallways. Their peers sat outside their classrooms, clapping as the group passed by.

April is the Month of the Military Child, during which kids whose parents serve are honored for their sacrifices. Wednesday was the school district’s “Purple-Up Day,” when everyone wears purple to honor those students.

But at Clermont, honoring those students whose families serve goes beyond a day or month. Last year, the school launched a Military Kids Club, enabling the kids to bond over their shared experiences.

“My dad’s been deployed before and so have many others,” said sixth-grader Olivia Olsen, whose dad is in the Air Force as a civil engineer. “We’ve all moved and had to restart and make new friends.”

The club started last year, with the idea to bring military-connected students together. The group meets once a month at the end of the school day.

Sometimes, the students play games tied to characteristics that school leaders think they represent. Rigor, grit, cooperation and resiliency are among them.

They read stories with similar themes. One was about a horse who served during a war and described some of the challenges faced, Olsen said.

Some of their parents volunteer with the club.

“I got involved with the club, because I thought it would be nice to hang around people who have experienced the same things as me and know what it’s like to be a military kid,” Olsen said.

Part of understanding what that means, Olsen said, is “picking up your life and moving it somewhere else, but you’re not able to take your friends with you.”

Now in its second year, the club has about 70 students. The school’s population is 545, Salata said.

The feedback on the club has been resoundingly positive. Some parents have told school leaders that it’s boosting students’ sense of belonging.

In one case, English for Speakers of Other Languages teacher Tiffany Velishka said, a parent said that just seeing the purple dandelion military kids club sign when entering the school “made him feel comfortable here.”

“It’s just that little connection that sort of opens the door to help with transitions and the sense of belonging,” Velishka said.

Student Andrew Blomberg, whose father is also in the Air Force, said he looks forward to the club’s monthly meetings. They provide an escape from the stresses of not knowing what the future may hold.

“Being in the military, you have to move a lot of places and say goodbye to friends,” Blomberg said. “And your parents or your family can be gone for a while. So that’s pretty sad.”

Those challenges remain, but the club reminds students that they’re not facing them alone. Blomberg reflected on that as he walked through the hallways Wednesday afternoon, with his peers cheering him on.

“I’m proud to be a military child and [have] a military family,” he said.

