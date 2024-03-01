Teen driver charged with manslaughter 3 months after fatal Fairfax Co. crash

The teen driver in a suspected drunken driving crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, last year that killed a 14-year-old boy and left five other teens seriously injured, has been charged with DUI-related manslaughter, police said Friday.

The driver, who was 17 at the time of the November crash and has still not been named by police, was also charged with DUI-related maiming and refusal of a breath test, according to a news release from Fairfax County police.

The teen was arrested at his Pimmit Hills home Thursday and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

According to police, the teen was behind the wheel of a 2003 Lincoln Aviator in the early morning hours of Nov. 20, traveling along Shreve Road at a high rate of speed. As he crested a hill near Pioneer Lane, he lost control and struck a tree. Five of the teens, who were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from the vehicle in the crash.

One of the teens was trapped in the wreckage of the crash and had to be extricated by first responders.

The teen who died was identified as 14-year-old Kevin Landaverde by his mother, who spoke to 7News.

The other teens were seriously injured but have since been released from the hospital.

Detectives are still looking to speak to anyone who may have information about the case, who are urged to call 703-280-0543.

