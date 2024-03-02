2 Northern Va. teens facing charges for YouTube prank at Lowes

Two Northern Virginia teenagers are facing serious charges after their attempt to film a YouTube prank resulted in a police response in Fairfax earlier this month.

Sgt. James Lewis said the City of Fairfax Police received reports of someone being abducted outside of a Lowes on Jermantown Road on March 5.

“They were saying that they saw a subject that was bound, his hands were bound and he had duct tape across his face,” Lewis said.

Those who called 911 reported seeing who they thought was that abductee inside a trunk while the abductors stood outside the car, Lewis said.

Police responded and soon realized it was all part of a prank that the teens planned to post to YouTube, Lewis said.

Two of those involved are now facing charges. Colin Harris, 19, of Sterling and Ahadu Geta, 19, of Falls Church, were charged with disorderly conduct and falsely summoning law enforcement. A third person who operated the camera wasn’t charged.

Lewis said police take calls like this very seriously and assume what’s being reported is truly happening, which creates a dangerous situation for all those involved. Not to mention, there was also a risk to good Samaritans who may try to intervene as well.

“The last thing we want is anybody for anybody to get hurt due to something that’s not really taking place,” he said.

Lewis said the department is hopeful the charges will send a message that pranks such as this are dangerous and those behind them will be held accountable.

