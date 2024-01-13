Teen charged with sexually assaulting fellow student at Annandale High School

A 17-year-old Annandale High School student is in custody after a sexual assault in a school stairwell.

Earlier this week, a juvenile victim disclosed to the school resource officer she was sexually assaulted at the school at 4700 Medford Drive, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

“Detectives determined the juvenile male suspect forcefully sexually assaulted the victim near a stairwell. The victim was able to flee from the suspect which stopped the assault,” the release said.