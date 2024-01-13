Live Radio
Teen charged with sexually assaulting fellow student at Annandale High School

January 13, 2024, 3:30 PM

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A 17-year-old Annandale High School student is in custody after a sexual assault in a school stairwell.

Earlier this week, a juvenile victim disclosed to the school resource officer she was sexually assaulted at the school at 4700 Medford Drive, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

“Detectives determined the juvenile male suspect forcefully sexually assaulted the victim near a stairwell. The victim was able to flee from the suspect which stopped the assault,” the release said.

Detectives interviewed the suspect “who made admissions to the assault,” according to police.

On Friday, detectives obtained and served petitions against the boy for sexual assault related felonies, the release said. He was held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

The police department’s victim specialists have been assigned to ensure the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance, the release said.

Neighboring Loudoun County made headlines worldwide in 2021 after a teenager raped a fellow student at one high school and sexually assaulted another at a different school.

The case led to a federal Title IX investigation of the school system and a grand jury report that found Loudoun County schools mishandled the aftermath of the sexual assaults.

This fall, Gov. Glenn Youngkin pardoned the father of one of the victims, who was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice at a Loudoun County School Board meeting back in 2021.

