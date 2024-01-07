City of Fairfax police introduce new ‘cruise mode’ for police lights

Patrol vehicles in Fairfax, Virginia, now have what are being called "cruise mode lights."

When you see police lights in your rearview mirror, it can be bad news — but you may not mind seeing these lights being used more on police cruisers.

“These low-intensity, steady burning lights are designed to enhance the presence of police vehicles, especially during evening hours or in low-light situations,” the City of Fairfax Police Department said in a news release.

Officers will run with these steady burning lights while on patrol, in an effort to increase visibility and safety within neighborhoods and some areas of the city with low posted speed limits.

“Unlike the usual flashing emergency lights, and siren, that indicate an urgent situation, the ‘cruise mode’ lights are steady burning and do not signify an emergency,” the City of Fairfax Police Department said. “There is no need for you to stop or yield unless directed by an officer.”

This police light strategy is being used by other police departments across the country, and, the department said, their effectiveness led to adoption by city police.

“We encourage community members to familiarize themselves with the appearance of these lights,” the department said, in part. “We believe that better visibility will enhance community safety.

A video of the lights has been shared online so that residents can see the difference between them. You can watch that video here.

