Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 person hospitalized after…

1 person hospitalized after driving car into Fairfax County home, police say

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 30, 2024, 7:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A driver was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after crashing his car through a home in Centreville, Virginia, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the driver is under 18.

The crash happened at 3:37 p.m. at a home in the 14900 block of Carlbern Drive. The department posted a picture on X of the aftermath of the crash, where it appears the vehicle went straight through the facade of the home, leaving a large hole behind.

A large hole is left in a home in Centreville, Virginia, after police said a boy crashed into the home, leaving him with minor injuries. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. His injuries were minor, and he was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to Fairfax County police.

There were four people inside the home when the crash happened. None of them were hurt, according to police.

The Fairfax County Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash. Below is a map of where it happened:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up