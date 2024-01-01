1 person hospitalized after driving car into Fairfax County home, police say

A boy was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after crashing his car through a home in Centreville, Virginia, according to authorities.

A driver was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after crashing his car through a home in Centreville, Virginia, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the driver is under 18.

The crash happened at 3:37 p.m. at a home in the 14900 block of Carlbern Drive. The department posted a picture on X of the aftermath of the crash, where it appears the vehicle went straight through the facade of the home, leaving a large hole behind.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. His injuries were minor, and he was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to Fairfax County police.

There were four people inside the home when the crash happened. None of them were hurt, according to police.

The Fairfax County Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash. Below is a map of where it happened:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.