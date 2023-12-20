Man arrested for exposing himself along Fairfax County trail, police say

Sean Maxwell, 53, of Burke, was arrested Saturday on a charge of indecent exposure, a Fairfax County police news release said.

A man Fairfax County police say may have exposed himself on multiple occasions along a Virginia trail was arrested and charged.

Sean Maxwell, 53, of Burke, was arrested Saturday on a charge of indecent exposure, a Fairfax County police news release said. Police were called around 12:45 p.m. to the intersection of Coffer Woods Court and Blincoe Court in Burke for a report of a sexual offense.

A witness provided video of a man running on a nearby trail exposing himself, police said. The man identified in the video exited the trail while police were still on the scene. That’s when officers arrested him.

Police believe that Maxwell may have exposed himself at other times along the Pohick Stream Valley Trail, and they are looking for others who have witnessed him in the act. Police have asked anyone with information to call the department at 703-644-7377.

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed to WTOP that Maxwell is a civilian employee who works as a country lead in its international affairs office.

