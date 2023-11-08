Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » WATCH: Explosion in Fairfax…

WATCH: Explosion in Fairfax Co. engulfs firefighter in flames

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

November 8, 2023, 5:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighter was smothered by a ball of flame Tuesday evening after he opened a building door and an explosion erupted from inside. The firefighter was not hurt.

Video of the explosion was posted to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ashley Hildebrandt, spokesperson for the department, said firefighters were called to the building in the 3800 block of S George Mason Drive, in the area of Bailey’s Crossroads, around 4:11 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke was reportedly coming from the structure, which is a commercial building that houses approximately eight businesses, according to Hildebrandt.

Once firefighters arrived, Hildebrandt said they quickly determined the fire was “utility related.”

As shown in the video, one of the firefighters opens an exterior door to the building and an explosion occurs, sending a ball of flame outside that completely envelops the firefighter.

“He’s totally fine. For him, it was just another day on the job,” Hildebrandt said. “His PPE and his SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) did exactly what they were supposed to do and protected him.”

Investigators with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue are still looking into what caused the initial fire and the explosion. Hildebrandt said the department will release more information once it’s available.

Below is a map of where the explosion occurred:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up