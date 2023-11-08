WATCH: Explosion in Fairfax Co. engulfs firefighter in flames

A Fairfax County Firefighter was smothered by a ball of flame Tuesday evening after he opened a building door and an explosion erupted from inside. He was not hurt.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighter was smothered by a ball of flame Tuesday evening after he opened a building door and an explosion erupted from inside. The firefighter was not hurt.

Video of the explosion was posted to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This evening #FCFRD responded to a utility emergency in the 3800 blk of S George Mason Dr. An explosion occurred while crews were working. Thankfully, our firefighter is okay. FCFRD FFs put their lives on the line everyday to protect the lives & property of @fairfaxcounty. pic.twitter.com/Odp5tBGz9C — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) November 8, 2023

Ashley Hildebrandt, spokesperson for the department, said firefighters were called to the building in the 3800 block of S George Mason Drive, in the area of Bailey’s Crossroads, around 4:11 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke was reportedly coming from the structure, which is a commercial building that houses approximately eight businesses, according to Hildebrandt.

Once firefighters arrived, Hildebrandt said they quickly determined the fire was “utility related.”

As shown in the video, one of the firefighters opens an exterior door to the building and an explosion occurs, sending a ball of flame outside that completely envelops the firefighter.

“He’s totally fine. For him, it was just another day on the job,” Hildebrandt said. “His PPE and his SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) did exactly what they were supposed to do and protected him.”

Investigators with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue are still looking into what caused the initial fire and the explosion. Hildebrandt said the department will release more information once it’s available.

