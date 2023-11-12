‘Shine Bright, Vienna!’: Holiday display contest and lottery underway

The town of Vienna, Virginia, is encouraging residents and businesses alike to take part in this year's "Shine Bright, Vienna" holiday decoration contest and, its first ever, lottery.

Contest

In a news release, the Town of Vienna said applications for the 2024 contest are currently available online. The deadline for submitting the application and photo of the display is Nov. 21, 2023. Winners will be announced on Dec. 8.

For display submissions, the town said applicants may earn “extra points” if they include an image or depiction of Vienna Elementary School, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Displays featuring the school will also be placed in the “Shine Bright, Vienna!” map, which will be released on Nov. 27.

Entries from businesses will be judged by the Town Business Liaison Committee, while resident displays and one “People’s Choice Award” for businesses will be judged by popular vote, according to the news release.

For the winning business, Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert will offer one hour of her time as a guest employee at their establishment. Resident winners will receive a 2023 Town of Vienna Holiday Ornament, as well as a gift card from one of the town’s businesses.

Lottery

In addition to the contest, Vienna is also holding its first-ever lottery for residents who would like to see their display alongside the decorated holiday tree at the Town Green by the historic Freeman Store and Museum lawn.

“Residents from all walks of life gather on the Town Green for celebrations throughout the year, and we look forward to seeing various festive displays that represent our diverse community during the season of light,” said Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton.

According to the town, applicants must submit a drawing or photo that depicts their display, its size and color, and any components that require power. Displays should:

Celebrate the season or a winter holiday

Be limited to six feet tall, four feet wide, and three feet deep in size

Draw no more than 30 watts of electricity, unless applicants can supply their own battery or solar power

More details and criteria for submission can be found on the city of Vienna’s website.

The deadline to submit for Vienna’s holiday display lottery is Nov. 17. Winners will be announced by Nov. 22.