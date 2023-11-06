Off-duty US Park Police officer charged in deadly shooting of another officer in Fairfax Co.

Initial investigation shows alcohol may have been a factor when 25-year-old Alexander Roy of McLean pulled the trigger of a firearm, believing it to be unloaded, and fatally shooting a fellow U.S. Park Police officer.

An off-duty U.S. Park Police officer is facing charges in the shooting death of another officer in McLean, Virginia, early Sunday.

After receiving a phone report of an “unintentional shooting,” officers responded to the 1700 block of Old Meadow Road around 12:20 a.m., according to a news release from Fairfax County police.

On the scene, officers found the body of 22-year-old Jesse Brown Hernandez, who had suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor when Alexander Roy, 25, of McLean, reportedly shot Hernandez with a firearm he believed was unloaded when Roy attempted to “dry fire” the weapon.

“Dry firing is when one simulates the discharge of a firearm by pulling the trigger of a firearm that is unloaded,” the release said.

Three of the four individuals in the apartment during the shooting were off-duty U.S. Park Police officers, including the Roy and Hernandez. Roy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and is being held on no bond.

“We are aware of the incident involving off-duty United States Park Police (USPP) employees at a private residence in Fairfax County,” a Park Police spokesperson said. “Our focus right now is on supporting the family, friends and coworkers of our employees involved in this tragic incident.”

Police in Fairfax County said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call 703-246-7800, option 2.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.