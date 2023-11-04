DC man arrested after carjacking teen driver and crashing into Fairfax Co. gas pump

A D.C. man was arrested Monday after he stole thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise, carjacked a teenager and drove into a gas pump.

A D.C. man was arrested Monday after he stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a local mall, carjacked a teenager and drove into a gas pump, according to Fairfax County, Virginia, police.

Mecca Lee-Bey, 20, has been charged with carjacking and grand larceny.

Police were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a suspect stealing more than $2,500 worth of merchandise from a store in the Tysons Corner Center mall. Lee-Bey fled when officers approached him, according to police, and went into a nearby parking lot.

Lee-Bey tried to open the door of a 2013 Kia Optima that was entering the garage, police said. The teenage Kia driver drove away with Lee-Bey still clinging to the door. He was dragged for a short distance before the teen driver pulled over and got out of the car. That’s when authorities said Lee-Bey took control of the car and drove off, heading westbound on Leesburg Pike.

Lee-Bey attempted a U-turn, police said, but lost control of the Kia and crashed into a gas pump in the 8100 block of Leesburg Pike. He then ran inside the gas station, where he was arrested.

Lee-Bey was taken to the hospital for minor injuries he sustained from being dragged while clinging to the car’s door. He is currently being held without bond.

The teenager was not injured during the carjacking.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call them at 703-246-7800 and press option 5.